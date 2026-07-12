Chandigarh: CM launches upgraded track-trace system, new online services

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday launched an upgraded track and trace system and eight online excise services. According to an official spokesperson, the new initiatives aim to strengthen transparency through technology-driven governance, enhance regulatory oversight, safeguard government revenue and promote ease of doing business. The CM launched these services while reviewing the excise and taxation department’s Haryana Vision-2047 roadmap. (HT File)

The CM launched these services while reviewing the excise and taxation department’s Haryana Vision-2047 roadmap.

The spokesperson said the state government introduced an upgraded QR code-based track and trace system for liquor. Under the system, every movement of each liquor bottle, from distilleries and bottling units to wholesale distribution and retail sale will be closely monitored. The mechanism will enable better tracking of inventory movement, ensure compliance with excise laws, curb the circulation of illicit liquor and promote fair and transparent trade, the spokesperson said.

The upgraded system will enable the excise department to undertake real-time monitoring of the entire supply chain, strengthen enforcement against tax evasion and smuggling, support data-driven decision-making and safeguard state revenue.

The spokesperson said eight new online excise services will expand the scope of paperless and online delivery of licences and regulatory approvals.

One key addition is the online grant of temporary liquor-serving licences (L-12A-C). The service will enable applicants to obtain temporary licences online for serving liquor at social and public functions such as events, concerts, exhibitions and similar occasions. The online system is expected to simplify the licensing process, reduce the compliance burden and further enhance ease of doing business for applicants.

In addition, online services have been introduced for the annual registration of marriage palaces and banquet halls, denatured spirit outlet licences (L-17), industrial and medicinal spirit possession permits (L-42A to L-42D) and permissions for extension of operating hours of retail liquor vends. Each of these services has been developed on a fully digital and paperless workflow, enabling applicants to submit applications online, track the status of their applications and obtain approvals through the portal within a stipulated time frame of seven working days.

With automated processing minimising human intervention at every stage, the entire process will become faster, more transparent and more convenient for banquet hall operators, industrial and medicinal spirit users, denatured spirit dealers and retail licence holders, the spokesperson said.