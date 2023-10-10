Chandigarh coaching centre fined for failing to refund student’s fee

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised a Sector 35 coaching institute for not refunding the course fee to a student who discontinued the course shortly after enrolling.

(HT File)

The complainant, Vinay Kumar Attar of Mohali, filed a case against M/s Indira Gandhi Institute of Aeronautics, Sector 35-C, Chandigarh, and its office in New Delhi through its managing director.

Vinay alleged that he had in July 2022 approached the institute for coaching in a Commercial Pilot Licence course and paid the course fee of ₹1.9 lakh through cheque and ₹5,000 in cash in July 2022. As the cheque could not be encashed due to a technical issue, the complainant paid the amount through NEFT the same month.

Though the subject course was to be started on July 6, 2022, he was informed that the subject teacher was not joining the course. He attended classes from July 12 to August 10, but found that the substitute teachers did not have the desired expertise. Hence, he decided to discontinue the course and sought a refund of the fee that was refused.

In the forum, opposition parties appeared through counsel and sought time for filing reply and evidence. However, on the adjourned date, nobody appeared, hence, they proceeded against ex-parte.

The forum observed: “…till date nothing has been done by them to redress his grievance. Thus, the aforesaid act of the opposition parties (institute) certainly amounts to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on their part, especially when the entire evidence led by the complainant is unrebutted by the institute.”

“So far as quantum of refund and compensation to be awarded to the complainant is concerned, since admittedly he had continued with subject course for about 45 days, therefore, he is entitled to get refund of amount after deduction of proportionate amount of the period of coaching attended by him i.e. ₹1,95,000–24,375 = ₹1,70,625 alongwith interest and compensation etc. for harassment suffered by him,” it added.

The forum directed the institute to refund ₹1,70,625/- to the complainant alongwith interest @ 9% per annum from the date of filing of this consumer complaint till the date of payment.

It also directed them to pay ₹5,000 as compensation for causing mental agony and harassment to him and to pay ₹5,000 as costs of litigation.

