Chandigarh: Col BK Dina wins Milkha Singh Memorial Tournament

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 24, 2024 07:42 AM IST

Col BK Dina won the men's super senior category, Rakesh Jolly won the men's senior category, and Kulwant Kaur won the ladies above 60 category at the Milkha Singh Memorial Tournament.

Col BK Dina with 19 points emerged as winner in the above 75 men’s super senior category while Brig HS Chahal with 17 and Nirmal Singh with 15 points finished second and third, respectively, during the Milkha Singh Memorial Tournament held at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Saturday.

In the ladies above 60 category, Kulwant Kaur was the winner and Binny Bath came second. (HT PHOTO)
In the ladies above 60 category, Kulwant Kaur was the winner and Binny Bath came second. (HT PHOTO)

In the men’s 60-75 senior category, Rakesh Jolly was the winner while Capt GS Ghuman and JS Mahi finished second and third, respectively. The straightest drive was won by MP Singh and nearest to hole was won by PDS Bajwa.

In the ladies above 60 category, Kulwant Kaur was the winner and Binny Bath came second.

In the handicap 10 and above category, Yasmin Sehgal was the winner and Meher Singh was the runner-up.

The tournament was held in memory of late legendary athlete Milkha Singh.

