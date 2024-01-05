Chandigarh: Commuters hassled as 40 buses go off roads

With 40 electric buses going off roads due to a strike by drivers over their long-pending demands of salary and perks, commuters had a harrowing time. Later, the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) replaced the buses with non-electric ones. The Chandigarh Transport Undertaking will add 160 more buses to its fleet operating on local and inter-state routes. Of the total buses, 100 will be electric buses for city and suburban routes, and 60 will be ordinary buses to operate on interstate rou (HT FILE)

An official said drivers of 40 electric buses, being operated by M/s Volvo Eicher, went on strike over their pending demands. He said the 40 electric buses were replaced by non-electric buses to avoid inconvenience to commuters. He said heavy penalty would be imposed on the bus operator for not plying buses.

CTU to add 160 more buses to its fleet

The CTU will add 160 more buses to its fleet operating on local and inter-state routes. Of the total buses, 100 will be electric buses for city and suburban routes, and 60 will be ordinary buses to operate on interstate routes.

“Financial bids for procurement of 60 ordinary buses have been received and these would be opened soon,” said Pradhuman Singh, director, transport, UT.

The process of buying 100 more electric buses was under process with the Centre, he said and added that all electric and ordinary buses would be procured by April this year.