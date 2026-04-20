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Chandigarh: Cong, BJP trade barbs over women’s quota

Addressing a press conference at the BJP’s state office in Sector 33, Union minister of state for defence, Sanjay Seth, said the legislation was a “historic step” aimed at ensuring 33% reservation for women in legislatures

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 07:50 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday traded barbs over the women’s reservation issue. This comes two days after a Constitution amendment bill, to implement 33% reservation for women in legislatures and increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816 by 2029, was defeated in the Lok Sabha.

Mahila Congress president Nandita Hooda said the party would launch a mass outreach campaign to counter what she termed as BJP’s “false narrative”. (HT File)

Addressing a press conference at the BJP’s state office in Sector 33, Union minister of state for defence, Sanjay Seth, said the legislation was a “historic step” aimed at ensuring 33% reservation for women in legislatures. He alleged that the Opposition opposed the move due to “narrow political interests” and fear of losing entrenched political space.

“On one hand, the Opposition claims to support women’s empowerment, while on the other, it resists granting real rights,” he said.

Senior BJP leader Kiran Choudhry also criticised the Congress, claiming that despite decades in power, it failed to ensure meaningful political participation for women. Referring to past attempts to pass the women’s reservation Bill, she alleged that it was often introduced without intent to secure its passage.

Mahila Congress president Nandita Hooda said the party would launch a mass outreach campaign to counter what she termed as BJP’s “false narrative”.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Cong, BJP trade barbs over women’s quota
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Cong, BJP trade barbs over women’s quota
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