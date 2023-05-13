Chandigarh Congress condemns PGIMER’s decision to ground 36 nursing students

The Chandigarh Congress has condemned the order of the principal of National Institute of Nursing Education, PGIMER, for barring 36 nursing students from stepping out of the hostel for a week. The students were grounded for not attending Prime Minister’s 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat on April 30.

Alleging that students, teachers and government employees are forced to listen to the programme every month, the spokesperson said the mobilisation of government machinery to arrange the listeners was unprecedented during the 100th Mann Ki Baat episode. (HT)

Expressing deep concern about the “autocratic” order passed by PGIMER authorities, Rajiv Sharma, spokesperson of Chandigarh Congress, said the Modi government had been making attempts to curtail the freedom of the people of the country, guaranteed by the Constitution, on one pretext or the other.

He further alleged that the premier medical institute appeared to have succumbed to the attempts of the Modi government to use government machinery in to force people to listen to PM’s monthly broadcast.

The spokesperson further stated, “The Chandigarh Congress strongly opposes the banning of the outings of the 36 nursing students, being anti-democratic and arbitrary and urges the PGIMER director to withdraw the untenable order immediately”

