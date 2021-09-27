Chandigarh: Congress councillor seeks probe into smart parking

Congress councillor Satish Kainth has written to Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal seeking an investigation into alleged irregularities in the city’s smart parking.

In his letter, Kainth stated that the contract for 89 parking lots was awarded to two agencies on Jan 23, 2020. Its possession was given on Jan 23, 2020 and Feb 1, 2020 to the respective agencies.

“The agreement was to be made within 15 days after the possession was given, but it was done in June-July 2021, that too after audit objection. The delay, which also involved payment of 2% stamp fee, caused ₹25 lakh loss to the MC. Besides, the agencies were given fee relaxation amid the pandemic, while poor vendors were not,” the councillor said. He further alleged the contract was given for lesser amount than the last contract, alleged Kainth.

Congress councillors had walked out of the MC General House Meeting on Saturday on the issue of smart parking.