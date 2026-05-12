The Opposition, Congress and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Monday slammed the Haryana government for its apathy in resolving the stand-off with contractual sanitation workers leading to accumulation of heaps of garbage in cities, blocked sewer lines and inconvenience to the public.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the demands of the striking employees were legitimate. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

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INLD patron, Sampat Singh said in a statement that the government’s “Swachh Bharat” and “Smart City” campaigns have now been reduced to mere slogans and showpieces. Addressing the striking sanitation workers of Hisar municipal corporation, Sampat Singh said that the state government should immediately hold talks with the leaders of sanitation employees and resolve their grievances. “Due to the stubborn and insensitive attitude of the state government, about 40,000 contractual sanitation workers working in 88 municipal bodies have been on strike for the past 11 days. But the government has failed to initiate a meaningful dialogue with them,’’ he said.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the demands of the striking employees were legitimate.

Hooda said the sanitation situation across the entire state is in a deplorable condition. “Piles of garbage have accumulated everywhere, with waste lying scattered across roads and streets. Compounding this is the impact of the rains, creating a looming threat of the outbreak of dangerous diseases. The BJP government has turned a blind eye to the crisis,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Hooda said this constituted not an act of injustice against sanitation workers, but rather a reckless compromise with the health and well-being of the entire state. “During Congress rule, 10,000 rural and 11,000 urban sanitation workers were recruited. However, it is unfortunate that the BJP government has failed to pay heed to their demands,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hooda said this constituted not an act of injustice against sanitation workers, but rather a reckless compromise with the health and well-being of the entire state. “During Congress rule, 10,000 rural and 11,000 urban sanitation workers were recruited. However, it is unfortunate that the BJP government has failed to pay heed to their demands,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} INLD leader Sampat Singh said that sanitation workers have not even received their salaries for April due to which their families are passing through severe financial distress. He urged the government to abolish the contract system and to regularise the employees. He also demanded that the two employees of the Faridabad municipal corporation fire services who died on duty should be granted martyr status posthumously. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} INLD leader Sampat Singh said that sanitation workers have not even received their salaries for April due to which their families are passing through severe financial distress. He urged the government to abolish the contract system and to regularise the employees. He also demanded that the two employees of the Faridabad municipal corporation fire services who died on duty should be granted martyr status posthumously. {{/usCountry}}

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Their families should be provided financial assistance of ₹1 crore each and one member from each family should be given a government job, Singh said. He also demanded that sanitation and fire service workers should immediately be provided proper safety kits.

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