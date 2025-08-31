Chandigarh Congress seeks explanation from 2 city leaders over anti-party activities

After various hopefuls for the National Students Union of India (NSUI) split from the party to contest independently in the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC), Chandigarh Congress president has sought explanations from two city leaders, including a sitting MC councillor and a former Chandigarh Youth Congress president for their role in alleged anti-party activities. As per sources, Galav has said that he is not even in town and he is working on his ward. He has also said that individuals may be working on his name in the PU polls but he has no role in it. (HT File)

As per sources, a letter was sent by NSUI election in charge for elections in PU, Dilip Choudhary to HS Lucky over the role of the two leaders, Sachin Galav and Manoj Lubana for fielding their own candidates apart from the one fielded by NSUI for the president post. He had also sought an action taken report against them. Lucky wrote to both for an explanation.

Speaking about this, HS Lucky said, “Both have given me their version that they are not doing anything to harm the party’s interests in PU’s polls. I have given them a final warning and will initiate action if this happens again,” he said.

As per sources, Galav has said that he is not even in town and he is working on his ward. He has also said that individuals may be working on his name in the PU polls but he has no role in it. Galav was the NSUI PU president when Jatinder Singh won the president post in the 2023-24 session.

Meanwhile, Lubana has also shared a similar response and has even asked the party to post him elsewhere if needed but he has no involvement in the PU polls.

However it is a fact that the new party Hindustan Socialist Republican Army (HSRA) was formed by two former NSUI leaders who didn’t get a ticket from the party. Their social media page was also formerly a NSUI page, and the old posts also haven’t been removed.

Last year due to anti party activities, Rahul Nain who was NSUI’s presidential candidate was only able to get 501 votes while Anurag Dalal, the rebel NSUI candidate secured 3,433 votes.

Senior leaders miffed over ASAP president candidate

All is not well in the Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP) camp either, as senior leaders are miffed over the candidate selection for the president seat. While a rally was held on Saturday, many senior ASAP leaders who had remained absent for the past few days were seen campaigning. However, the full cadre of the party has not been indulging in campaigning. A senior leader said that everyone is not happy with Mankirat’s selection for the presidential candidate and they themselves don’t think he will be able to win the presidential seat.

This bodes well for Gaurav Veer Sohal of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), as there is no split within ABVP over his presidency and all the cross voting is likely to favour him as he is already seen as a strong candidate for the president post.

SOPU vs SOPU in polls

Meanwhile, two new alliances have been announced. The SOPU faction fighting for the president post has aligned with Hindustan Student Association (HSA) party which is contesting on the general secretary post. Interestingly, it will pit one faction of SOPU against the other, with Abhishek Dagar also contesting for the general secretary post.