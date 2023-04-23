Chandigarh: Constable hit by car in Manimajra succumbs to injuries

A week after being hit by a speeding car while taking a walk outside her house with her two children near Shivalik Garden, Manimajra, a constable with the Chandigarh Police succumbed to her injuries at PGIMER on Saturday.

The car driver, who had fled the scene leaving his vehicle behind, was eventually arrested and later released on bail. (HT Photo)

On April 15, the victim, Sharda, had ventured outside with her children, an 11-year-old daughter and a nine-year-old son, around 11 pm, when the car had hit them.

The victims were rushed to the Manimajra civil hospital from where Sharda and her son were referred to PGIMER due to their critical condition. But after battling for life for a week, Sharda succumbed to her head and rib injuries around 3 am on Saturday. Her son remains critical.

The car driver, who had fled the scene leaving his vehicle behind, was eventually arrested and later released on bail. Identified as Raja Kumar Sharma, 21, he is a resident of Manimajra.

The victim leaves behind her husband, who also works for the Chandigarh Police, and her two children.

