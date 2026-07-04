Chandigarh: Consumer Bar in HC seeking extension of tenure of panel members

The Tricity Consumer Bar Association has approached the high court seeking extension of tenure of consumer forum members in Chandigarh. The state commission has two benches- principal bench and additional bench. Besides, there are two district panels. (HT File)

The plea said, tenure of incumbent, Pawanjit Singh (president, district consumer disputes redressal commission-I, Chandigarh) will come to an end on July 5 and member (non-judicial), Preetinder Singh, state consumer disputes redressal commission is coming to an end on September 6.

The extensions are sought to keep them in office uninterruptedly until a regular selection and recruitment process is conducted and completed by the UT administration under the newly amended rules, in compliance with the categorical mandates issued by the Supreme Court (SC) of India, petitioner’s lawyer Nitin Thatai had told the court adding that the Chandigarh administration has failed to finalise fresh recruitment, relieving the incumbents would bring the functioning of the forums to a grinding halt. “This would severely prejudice the public interest and defeat the 90-day speedy-disposal mandate of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019,” the petition said.

Thatai had told the court that both were appointed in September 2022 and can be allowed to continue as per the apex court directions.

In response to the plea, UT’s counsel had told the court that the rules under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, have neither been finalised nor notified by the Centre so far. However, the counsel sought an adjournment to verify whether extension in these cases has been sought. The court has adjourned the matter for further hearing on July 6.

The state commission has two benches- principal bench and additional bench. Besides, there are two district panels.