Chandigarh: Contractor booked for illegally axing trees in Sector 54

A contractor hired to prune trees has been booked for illegally axing three trees in Sector 54.

Harjeet Singh from MC’s horticulture division number 1, Sector 23, complained to the police that Anil Kumar of Goyal Enterprises, Dhanas, was given the contract to prune trees.

But the contractor axed three trees in the reserve area in Sector 54 without permission on January 2. Police have recovered a tractor-trolley loaded with the wood of the felled trees from Dhanas, but the accused has not been arrested yet.

He has been booked under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 39 police station.

Kharar man held with heroin

The operation cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested a Kharar resident with 302-gram heroin. Identified as Jatinder Singh, alias Ricku, the accused was apprehended after he tried to escape on spotting the police team near the Kishangarh Chowk on Tuesday. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act at the IT Park police station.

Theft at house in Raipur Kalan

Burglars fled with ₹28,000 besides gold and silver jewellery from a house in Raipur Kalan while the family was asleep on Tuesday night. Complainant Gurmeet Singh told police that his family had gone to sleep after dinner. On waking up, they found one of the rooms ransacked and an almirah left ajar. Besides cash, a gold chain, three gold earrings and two silver anklets were missing. Police are scanning CCTV footage after registering a case of theft.

UIET: Indo-UK workshop begins

An Indo-UK partnership development workshop started at the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Panjab University, on Wednesday. The three-day workshop is being jointly organised by the UIET and Birmingham City University, UK, till January 7 under the UK-India Education and Research Initiative in hybrid (online and offline) mode. It deals with solar pump-based village microgrids and their potential for tackling energy, water and food issues in Punjab.

IGNOU extends re-registration

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of submission of online re-registration for all masters and bachelors programmes up to January 15, for the January 2022 session. The details of the IGNOU academic programmes for the January 2022 session can be accessed from the link https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.