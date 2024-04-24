 Chandigarh court orders FIR against developer - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh court orders FIR against developer

ByTanbir Dhaliwal, Chandigarh
Apr 24, 2024 09:56 AM IST

The project’s layout plan was approved in October 2015 and the zoning plan in November 2015, whereas exemption under Section 44 of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act, 1995, was granted in January 2017

A local court has directed police to lodge an FIR against a developer for collecting payments from allottees before acquiring the mandatory project approvals.

The order against M/s Manohar Infrastructure and Construction Private Limited came on the plea of Ram Deo Singh, who had invested in the developer’s project “Palm Garden” in Mullanpur. (iStock)
The order against M/s Manohar Infrastructure and Construction Private Limited came on the plea of Ram Deo Singh, who had invested in the developer’s project “Palm Garden” in Mullanpur. (iStock)

The order against M/s Manohar Infrastructure and Construction Private Limited came on the plea of Ram Deo Singh, who had invested in the developer’s project “Palm Garden” in Mullanpur.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The complainant submitted in court that he applied for a 250 square yards plot in the project on February 28, 2012. The company acknowledged receipts of total amount of 23.75 lakh by way of two cheques in 2012 and 2013.

The project’s layout plan was approved in October 2015 and the zoning plan in November 2015, whereas exemption under Section 44 of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act, 1995, was granted in January 2017.

Singh contended that under the Act, the developer could not have advertised or collected money for the project from the general public for allotment of plot land till layout plans/zoning plans were approved by the competent authority and issuance of exemption under Section 44 of the Act by the state government.

Directing the police to lodge an FIR against the developer, the court of chief judicial magistrate said, “The accused had no authority to collect money from the complainant in 2012 for allotment of plot. It is settled law that if the information given clearly mentions the commission of a cognisable offence, there is no other option but to register an FIR forthwith.”

“Hence, the complaint is sent for registration of case and investigation under Section 156 (3) Code of Criminal Procedure to the SHO of police station concerned. Copy of complaint, along with copy of this order, be forwarded to SHO concerned for compliance,” the court ordered.

The case will now come up on May 30, when police need to submit the compliance report.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh court orders FIR against developer
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On