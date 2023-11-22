The ten days Chandigarh craft fair is all set to begin from December 1 at Kalagram, Manimajra.

Chandigarh craft fair to kick off at Kalagram from December 1. (HT FILES)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Organised in collaboration with the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC) and the department of cultural affairs, Chandigarh, this year’s theme, “Mera Mati Mera Desh”, will be showcased through a captivating gateway inspired by Nagaland, aligning with the foundation day of the north eastern state on December 1.

UT’s secretary culture Hari Kallikkat said that this edition of the fair will provide entertainment and a rich cultural experience for the attendees.

Featuring approximately 1,000 folk artists from various states, and boasting around 200 craft stalls offering exquisite handicrafts, the fair is designed to be a vibrant celebration of India’s diverse cultural tapestry.

Highlight performances include Lakhwinder Wadali, Salman Ali of Indian Idol fame, Maithili Thakur, Gulrez Akhtar, Maya Upadhyay from Uttarakhand, and naati king Kuldeep Sharma. The inaugural day will feature a special choreographer performance blending folk and classical artistry, choreographed by the acclaimed Santosh Nair and his team.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Throughout the day, fair artists will enchant audiences, with evenings reserved for local talents selected by the Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Akademi.

Sorabh Arora, director culture, UT, announced free admission for school children until 12 noon, providing an enriching experience that includes cultural programmes, quizzes, workshops, and other activities.

Special attractions

A standout feature of this year’s fair is the debut exhibition of 16 giant musical instruments carved in stone, created by the NZCC, Patiala. These impressive sculptures, alongside other attractions, promise to be a captivating spectacle. The fairgrounds will be adorned with the theme “Meri Mati Mera Desh”, created by the team led by ambiance artist Anup Giri.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON