Chandigarh cuts garbage collection charges for units not producing wet waste

In a New Year’s gift to residents of Chandigarh, UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday slashed the door-to-door waste collection charges for commercial and institutional units. Rates for residential will, however, remain unchanged. The revised rates (see box) will be applicable with immediate effect and be collected annually with property tax.

The Chandigarh administrator, while considering the proposal of the Chandigarh municipal corporation, fixed the new charges on the basis of slabs on size of property and depending on type of business (whether producing wet waste or not).

As per the ongoing collection rate, garbage cess for all types of commercial establishments, shops, eating joints, spa, saloon, general trade, etc was a flat rate of ₹500. But it was not being paid by the units that lacked water meter facility. Now, the garbage bill will be collected annually with property tax.

The MC General House had passed a resolution to this effect in May this year.

The civic body had proposed the revised rates on the requests of market welfare associations (MWAs) which said that the rates should be different for those generating wet, dry or both the wastes.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra had said that it was felt that shops not in the food business hardly produce any wet waste and very little dry waste. However, eateries and restaurants produce a lot of wet food waste and hence need a lot more processing. Hence, a differential rate of garbage cess has been decided upon.

With the revised rates, MC aims to improve the collection and door-to-door waste management in commercial areas, besides adding more revenue. “Also, this step will definitely lead to further improvement of Swacch Sarvekshan rankings as door-to-door collection from commercial and institutional bodies is compulsory,” MC officials said.