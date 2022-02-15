Chandigarh | Police make second arrest in fake shopping website case

Police’s cyber investigation cell arrested a 29-year-old post graduate in computer application for duping city residents through a fake shopping website.

The accused, identified as Mohd Zamin, 29, is a resident of New Delhi. This is the second arrest in the case, with his accomplice Mohd Nadeem of New Delhi, who operated a fake website “Flipshopkart”, having already been arrested on February 8.

Police said Mohd Zamin is the primary accused in this case as he was the one making calls offering discounts and operating the bank accounts. With his arrest, the cyber cell recovered mobile phones used for calling, debit cards, cheque books of various accounts in which the money was being transferred. The accused was produced before the court and sent on a five-day police remand.

The cyber cell arrested the accused while looking into a complaint filed by Sanjay Singh Sharma of Manimajra, who was duped of ₹2.35 lakh while shopping from the fake website.

In his complaint, Sharma said he made a ₹699 payment for an online purchase, but received calls that he needed to deposit an extra amount as charges to win the prize, following which he ended up transferring ₹2.35 lakh in the accused’s bank account over multiple transactions. The prize, however, was of a much lower value.

Police said the accused would call up people randomly, offering them a chance to win a gift of a purchase of ₹599 and above.

A case under sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code had earlier been registered at the Manimajra police station in March 2020.