Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh | Police make second arrest in fake shopping website case
chandigarh news

Chandigarh | Police make second arrest in fake shopping website case

Police’s cyber investigation cell made a second arrest in the fake shopping website case, nabbing a 29-year-old computer application post graduate
Police’s cyber investigation cell arrested a computer application post graduate for duping Chandigarh residents through a fake shopping website. (iStockphoto)
Updated on Feb 15, 2022 12:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police’s cyber investigation cell arrested a 29-year-old post graduate in computer application for duping city residents through a fake shopping website.

The accused, identified as Mohd Zamin, 29, is a resident of New Delhi. This is the second arrest in the case, with his accomplice Mohd Nadeem of New Delhi, who operated a fake website “Flipshopkart”, having already been arrested on February 8.

Police said Mohd Zamin is the primary accused in this case as he was the one making calls offering discounts and operating the bank accounts. With his arrest, the cyber cell recovered mobile phones used for calling, debit cards, cheque books of various accounts in which the money was being transferred. The accused was produced before the court and sent on a five-day police remand.

The cyber cell arrested the accused while looking into a complaint filed by Sanjay Singh Sharma of Manimajra, who was duped of 2.35 lakh while shopping from the fake website.

In his complaint, Sharma said he made a 699 payment for an online purchase, but received calls that he needed to deposit an extra amount as charges to win the prize, following which he ended up transferring 2.35 lakh in the accused’s bank account over multiple transactions. The prize, however, was of a much lower value.

RELATED STORIES

Police said the accused would call up people randomly, offering them a chance to win a gift of a purchase of 599 and above.

A case under sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code had earlier been registered at the Manimajra police station in March 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
UP Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Uttarakhand election 2022 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Valentine's Day 2022 wishes
Goa Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Valentine's Day 2022
India Covid 19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP