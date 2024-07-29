Chandigarh: DAV College revels in Manu’s Olympic bronze glory

Despite it being a hot and sunny Sunday, there was a buzz at the local DAV College, Sector 10, premises since morning. The reason: India’s ace woman shooter and DAV College mass communication student Manu Bhaker had to compete for a podium-finish in the 10m air pistol final, starting noon India time at the Paris Olympics 2024. The buzz soon turned into celebrations within minutes of the start of the event with 22-year-old Manu securing bronze medal for India becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal. Her victory not only marked India’s first medal of the Paris Olympics but also ended a 12-year wait for a shooting medal on the global stage. With this feat, the legacy of sporting achievements at Chandigarh’s DAV College was bolstered. (AFP)

Three years after a pistol malfunction at the Tokyo Olympics, Manu, who hails from Jhajjar in Haryana, won a medal in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol event with a score of 221.7. South Korea’s Kim Yeji won the silver with a score of 241.3, while Jin Ye Oh, also from South Korea, took the gold with a Games record of 243.2.

With this feat, DAV College’s rich legacy of sporting achievements was bolstered.

In the Tokyo Olympics, alumnus Neeraj Chopra won gold in the javelin throw and is defending his title in Paris.

It is learnt that due to the Paris Olympics participation, Manu was unable to sit for her final exams of the second year in the master’s in public administration programme but then she enrolled in a diploma course in mass communication. Panjab University will arrange special exams for her after the Paris Games.

Other than Manu, two more shooters from the college are competing in the Paris Games. Sarabjot Singh along with Vijayveer Singh.

Manu will be competing in two more events in Paris and eyeing more medals.

“It is a great moment for DAV College as well as for the entire country. Manu has made everyone proud. I am expecting more medals from her and other shooters of the college in Paris,” said associate professor Dr Amanendra Mann, who heads the college’s sports department and is currently in Paris to support the college’s shooters.

The college boasts medals from the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and Olympics.

Renowned shooters such as Anjum Moudgil, Malaika Goel, Hema KC, Ajitesh Kaushal, and Ankush Bhardwaj have also been students at the college in the past and made India proud.

Prof Rita Jain, principal of DAV College, Chandigarh, congratulated Manu on her feat.

The college students danced to the dhol beats and hailed Manu’s medal win.