Chandigarh: Day after concert chaos, Panjab University V-C calls for report

A day after mismanagement ahead of singer Arjan Dhillon’s concert during Jhankar fest led to hours-long traffic gridlocks and complete chaos on Friday, Panjab University (PU) vice-chancellor Renu Vig called for a report from the dean of student welfare (DSW) to assess the situation. The vice-chancellor also noted that it had become unfeasible to hold concerts on the North Campus, while the South Campus also doesn’t have any big spaces for holding such events (Ravi Kumar/HT)

In response to the mayhem, PU authorities are set to hold critical meetings on Monday to review the event’s failures and deliberate on necessary changes to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for student fests to avoid similar disruptions in the future.

Two meetings will be held on Monday. The first will involve representatives from the Chandigarh Police, including the DSP and the SHO concerned, along with the DSW and other university security officials. The second meeting, later in the day, will see the vice-chancellor seek a report from the DSW on what went wrong and what corrective measures can be taken.

Any potential action against officials will be decided after these meetings.

Vig also noted that the format of student fests needed to be reconsidered. “With more institutions opening up in the city, even more students turn up for student fests. It has become unfeasible to hold concerts on the North Campus, while the South Campus also doesn’t have any big spaces for holding such events,” she said and added that a big space like the Rally Ground in Sector 25 was needed to better manage the large turnout for such events.

DSW Amit Chauhan explained that the main issue was the inaccurate estimate of attendees, which led to the chaotic situation on Friday. Chauhan added that the varsity will investigate who was responsible for the last-minute decision to cancel the show, as he had not granted nod for it.

Gurdas Maan concert hangs in balance

Meanwhile, Archit Garg, vice-president of the Panjab University Campus Students Council, faces a tense situation ahead of singer Gurdas Maan’s concert on Tuesday as part of the Jashan-e-Riwayat student fest after the DSW announced that all upcoming concerts will require police clearance.

Garg said they had received a positive response from the deputy commissioner and they will be meeting PU officials before submitting the event details to the SSP for a clearance. He added that they were expecting around 8,000 people at the fest. “There were management issues during the Friday concert, but we will do a better job this time,” he added.

PU gates to remain closed for Honey Singh concert

In view of the Honey Singh concert on Sunday at the Sector 25 rally ground, PU Gate number 3 (facing South Campus) in Sector 14 and the PU Alumni House Gate in Sector 25 will remain closed from 2 pm to 10 pm.

During this period, entry to PU campuses via alternative gates will be limited to vehicles displaying PU stickers and individuals with valid university ID cards. Outsiders will not be allowed entry.