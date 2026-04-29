Chandigarh DC gives schools a month to comply with safe transportation policy

Issuing stringent directions to enforce student safety norms, Chandigarh deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav has ordered strict action against private schools violating the ‘Safe Transportation Policy for Students (STRAPS),’ and misusing designated parking spaces within their premises.

The estate office has been directed to ensure strict adherence to approved building plans. (HT File)

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The estate office has been directed to ensure strict adherence to approved building plans. Schools have been given a one-month deadline to remove encroachments and restore parking areas as per sanctioned plans, failing which appropriate action will be initiated against defaulters.

The directions came during a high-level review meeting convened to assess and strengthen the implementation of STRAPS across all private educational institutions in the UT.

Parking spaces converted, safety compromised

During the meeting, it was observed that several schools have altered their layouts without obtaining approval for revised building plans (RBP). In many cases, parking areas earmarked in approved plans have been converted into classrooms, playgrounds, courts and other facilities. Officials noted that this has led to a severe shortage of on-campus parking, making it difficult to facilitate safe boarding and deboarding of students within school premises.

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{{^usCountry}} As a result, parents are compelled to pick up and drop off children on public roads, leading to traffic congestion and increasing the risk to student safety outside schools. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As a result, parents are compelled to pick up and drop off children on public roads, leading to traffic congestion and increasing the risk to student safety outside schools. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Reiterating policy provisions, the DC directed that schools with internal parking must ensure that student pick-up and drop-off takes place strictly within the campus. In cases where this is not feasible, schools must demarcate dedicated zones outside their premises for safe boarding and deboarding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reiterating policy provisions, the DC directed that schools with internal parking must ensure that student pick-up and drop-off takes place strictly within the campus. In cases where this is not feasible, schools must demarcate dedicated zones outside their premises for safe boarding and deboarding. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Schools have also been instructed to deploy their own manpower to regulate traffic during opening and closing hours and ensure one-way traffic flow so that students are not required to cross roads. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Schools have also been instructed to deploy their own manpower to regulate traffic during opening and closing hours and ensure one-way traffic flow so that students are not required to cross roads. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The director of school education has been asked to issue instructions to all schools with available parking facilities to ensure that boarding and deboarding is conducted within school premises without exception. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The director of school education has been asked to issue instructions to all schools with available parking facilities to ensure that boarding and deboarding is conducted within school premises without exception. {{/usCountry}}

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EWS quota under scrutiny

In a parallel move, the administration has also flagged compliance with lease conditions mandating 15% free seats for economically weaker sections (EWS) in many private schools. Officials of the estate office have been directed to verify adherence to this clause and submit a detailed compliance report.

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