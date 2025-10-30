Chandigarh: Defunct C-arm machine at ortho dept delays implant surgeries at GMCH-32

Scores of patients admitted to the orthopaedics department at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, are facing inordinate delays in their implant surgeries due to the non-functional of a C-arm machine — a medical imaging device used during orthopaedic surgeries for real-time guidance.

The breakdown has disrupted the hospital’s surgery schedule, forcing patients to wait two to three weeks for procedures that were earlier conducted within a week’s time.

The C-arm machine, used for real-time imaging to guide the placement of screws, plates and rods in bone fractures, is vital for surgeries such as spinal fusion, laminectomy and vertebroplasty.

Officials allege that the crisis has emerged from an administrative lapse. Despite being aware of the expiry of the machine’s operational tenure, the hospital authorities failed to procure replacements in time.

The orthopaedics department had sought four new C-arm machines at an estimated cost of ₹5 crore, but no purchase has been made so far. The delay has affected both emergency and elective surgeries, with trauma patients now being operated on in elective operation theatres, leading to a backlog of cases.

The GMCH’s 94-bedded orthopaedics department, including 20 beds in the trauma block, currently has three

C-arm machines — two in elective OTs and one in the trauma block.

An official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the trauma block’s C-arm had exceeded its approved lifespan and that the department had repeatedly written to the administration for replacements, but to no avail.

“The trauma block’s machine, which became operational in 2013, had a functional tenure of 10 years and was granted a two-year extension in 2023. The extension expired this year, but the machine has been out of order for several weeks, crippling emergency services,” he said.

On Monday, at least ten patients were confirmed to be awaiting implant surgeries. Among them is 50-year-old Shyam Singh, a Baddi resident with a fractured left arm. His surgery has been postponed twice — first on September 27 and again on October 23 — after being told that emergency cases were being prioritised. His surgery was then fixed for October 29.

Another patient, Brijender Kaur from Nawanshahr, has been admitted in the orthopaedics ward at the GMCH for 14 days, bedridden and in severe pain from a left hip injury. Her attendants said doctors initially promised surgery the next day after her admission, but it kept getting postponed for reasons best known to them.

Similarly, Krishna, 41, referred from Ambala Civil Hospital on October 22, has also seen her surgery deferred repeatedly. “When we came to the GMCH, we were told the surgery would be done the next day, but now they’ve told us tomorrow again,” she said.

Other patients waiting for their procedures include Shradhanand, Manjeet, Ram Swaroop, Sonia, Vimal Kumar, Balwinder Singh, and Prem Chand.

Resident doctors said that their surgical training was hampered because of reduced number of operations.

When contacted, GMCH director Dr GP Thami said, “I will look into the matter.”