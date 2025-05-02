Chandigarh: Demanding rotatory headship policy, PGI faculty begin black badge protest

Faculty members of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Thursday launched a protest against the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s delay in implementing the long-pending rotatory headship policy. Around 30 faculty members, wearing black badges, gathered outside the administrative block to mark the first day of their protest. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Around 30 faculty members, wearing black badges, gathered outside the administrative block to mark the first day of their protest.

The demand revolves around replacing the current system of appointing heads of departments (HoDs) based on seniority, which allows a faculty member to remain in the position until his/her superannuation or retirement.

The faculty association of PGIMER (FA-PGIMER), in coordination with the faculty association of AIIMS, has been urging the ministry to transition to a rotatory headship system—one that appoints HoDs for a fixed tenure and rotates the post.

Currently, both PGIMER and AIIMS follow a model where the senior most faculty becomes HoD and retains the post till retirement.

Critics of the system argue it leads to stagnation, lack of innovation, and limits opportunities for other qualified faculty members to take on leadership roles.

In April, the two faculty associations had issued a joint statement, giving the ministry a 14-day deadline from April 17 to implement the policy. With no action taken, the associations have now initiated a month-long black badge protest, signalling deeper unrest within the academic community. FA-PGIMER has warned that if the issue remains unresolved, faculty may resort to a relay hunger strike in June.

Dr Dheeraj Khurana, president of FA-PGIMER, said, “We are registering our anguish peacefully.”

“The ministry was supposed to act on the VK Paul Committee’s recommendation over a year ago, yet there has been no decision. The current system is unjust,” he added.

The VK Paul Committee, constituted in 2023 by the Union ministry of health, had recommended implementing a rotatory headship policy at both the PGIMER and AIIMS, along with the introduction of a collegium system for decision-making.

It was expected that a final decision would be taken within a year. However, one year later, faculty say there has been no progress.

Faculty members across departments voiced support for the change.

Dr Manisha from the microbiology department said, “Rotatory headship will reduce bias and give everyone a fair chance to lead.”

Dr Suresh Kumar from paediatrics department said, “The rotatory headship will bring more accountability and transparency.”