Chandigarh: Demands met, Panjab University dental students call of strike

Protesting since November 1 for higher stipend and other demands, students of Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) and Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses at Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital, Panjab University (PU), called off their strike on Thursday.

After first two days, the protesters had gone on a chain hunger strike while blocking Gate Number 1 of the varsity, impeding traffic movement. (HT Photo)

Claiming victory, the students said the PU authorities had agreed to hike their stipend — currently between ₹9,000 to ₹10,000 — by 30%.

Vice-president of Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC), Ranmeekjot Kaur, who herself is a BDS student, said the PU authorities had accepted their demand. She added that a letter with their other demands had also been sent to the PU vice-chancellor, which the authorities had also agreed to.

The students’ other demands include a 5% hike in stipend as and when there is a hike in course fees, and provision to pay the course fees in instalments. Authorities also agreed to not deduct attendance for the duration of the protest and not let it affect their academic record.

