Chandigarh: Dense fog brings down visibility to 50m

With dense fog engulfing the city, visibility dropped to under 50 metres in Chandigarh on Monday morning.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh, the fog was a result of light rain recently. “Humidity levels are high and earlier the Western Disturbance (WD) was keeping the northerly winds from blowing in the region. These (northerly winds) have also started now, thus the dense fog. On Tuesday too, we expect dense fog while the intensity will start decreasing from Wednesday.”

‘Severe cold day’

The maximum temperature slipped from 16.8°C on Sunday to 14.2°C on Monday, 6.5 degrees below normal. This made Monday a severe cold day as per the IMD. A severe cold day is declared when the minimum temperature drops below 10°C and the maximum temperature is more than 6.5°C below normal. Before this, severe cold days were also declared on December 24 and December 25.

The minimum temperature went from 7.4°C on Sunday to 6.5°C on Monday, 1.3 degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 15°C and 17°C while minimum temperature will remain around 6°C.

36 flights delayed, 5 cancelled

At Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, five flights had to be cancelled due to the fog while 36, including 17 arrival flights, were delayed till 7 pm on Monday.

