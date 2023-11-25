Chandigarh DGP awards team that cracked PGIMER injection case

UT director general of police (DGP) Praveer Ranjan on Friday awarded Sector 11 SHO Malkit Singh, PGIMER police post sub-inspector in-charge Babita and their teams for swiftly cracking the PGIMER injection case.

Appreciation letters were also given to senior superintendent of police Kanwardeep Kaur and deputy superintendent of police (Central) Gurmukh Singh.

On November 15, an unidentified woman had entered the gynaecology ward on the third floor of Nehru Hospital, D Block, and administered an unknown injection to a patient.

A resident of Rajpura, the patient, Harmeet Kaur, 25, was admitted to an ICU at PGIMER with kidney problems after giving birth to a boy on November 3. She was shifted to the gynaecology ward on November 13.

Six days after the incident, Chandigarh Police arrested the accused, Jaspreet Kaur, who was allegedly hired by the patient’s brother, Jasmeet Singh, to kill her for marrying a man of a different caste. Jasmeet, along with two accomplices, were also arrested.

As per police probe, the trio had handed Jaspreet a syringe with a cocktail of sanitiser, mosquito killer spray and sleeping pills to eliminate Harmeet, who is currently on ventilator support after her condition deteriorated.

While Jaspreet was remanded to judicial custody on Thursday, Jasmeet and his two accomplices were also sent to jail on Friday after being questioned by police for two days.