Chandigarh: DGP holds first open house with police force

Issues faced by women cops in discharge of their duties, red-tapism holding up welfare of the whole force, government houses crying for repairs and delay in promotions hitting the morale — these were some of the issues voiced by the police personnel during the first “Sampark Sabha” of Chandigarh director general of police (DGP) Praveer Ranjan.

Held at the multipurpose hall of the police lines in Sector 26, the open house gave the DGP a forum to address the whole force and also listen to their grievances.

The cops raised the issue of hardships faced by them, especially the female staff, in discharge of law and order duties.

“Long duty hours in wake of agitations of different organisations from Punjab and Haryana are taking a toll on our health. There is no toilet or drinking water facility near the protest sites. The female personnel face a lot of hardships; so the department should make mobile toilets available for the force,” a cop urged the DGP.

The suggestions included making tea and snacks available for four-hour duty and meal for eight-hour duty besides tents, chairs and tables for the personnel. They also sought separate investigation, law and order and beat duties so that daily work hours can be decreased to eight with provision of weekly rest to all.

The police personnel urged the DGP to do away with “whims and fancies” in house allotments and cut the delay. They asked for house allotment on merit with the aim to provide government accommodation to maximum number of personnel. The issue of dilapidated condition of government quarters was also raised.

The cops said when it comes to welfare of the force or service matters, red-tapism should not cause any hindrance and decisions should be taken in a timebound manner. They also sought implementation of the recommendations of Police Reform Commission in a timely manner.

Shun corruption, be polite to people: DGP

Meanwhile, the DGP encouraged the force to stay away from corruption and perform their duty with utmost dedication.

The police chief also asked the men on ground to talk politely and be courteous while dealing with the public.

“Focus on public complaints and improve behaviour. Don’t trouble people for small things; instil fear in criminals not the public,” said the DGP, while also asking the cops to adopt new technologies.

The DGP also asked for removal of junk vehicles, mostly case properties, from police stations to ensure the premises are kept clean.