Chandigarh | Domestic help flees with valuables from house after sedating employer

A Nepalese woman, working as a domestic help at a house in Sector-10, Chandigarh, decamped with ₹18 lakh cash, jewellery and other valuables on Monday after spiking the food of her employer.

Complainant Metali Wadhawan, 46, a homemaker, told the police that she had hired the accused, Indira, 26, about 10 days ago from Delhi.

She said that on September 12 when her husband and son were out, the domestic help served her egg, bread and tea. After consuming it, she immediately fell unconscious. When she came back to senses, she found that the valuables in the house, including ₹18 lakh cash, a wedding ring belonging to her daughter, a solitaire ring, two gold chains, a bracelet, pendent sets and three to four small rings and her I phone-12 were missing.

A case under Section 381 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 3 police station.