Chandigarh: DRDO scientist becomes latest target of thieves

Thieves targeted the house of a DRDO scientist when he was out with his children and took away two gold chains, one diamond ring, one pair of ear stud, souvenirs, including one golden satellite and a coin with ISRO printed on it, besides five pairs of silver bangle, one silver glass and ₹15,000 on October 5, police said on Wednesday.

The victim is Yugal Kishore Joshi of Sector 29, who works as a scientist in the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

A case under sections 380 and 454 of the IPC has been registered at the Industrial Area police station.

School director loses ₹30,000 as her driver falls for currency bait

Another theft was reported by Devi Singh, who works as a driver for Spring Dale School in Amritsar’s Nangli.

He told the police that he had brought Kirat Sandhu, one of the directors of the school, to Chandigarh and was waiting for her at a parking lot in Sector-9 inner market.

“A man knocked at my SUV’s window and pointed towards a few currency notes of ₹20 denomination scattered on the ground. As I got down to pick them up, someone stole the director’s purse from the vehicle,” he told the police. The purse carried ₹30,000, an iPhone, sunglasses, and other valuables. An FIR has been registered.

Theft at ayurvedic clinic: FIR registered

Further action was taken on the theft complaint lodged by Dr Rajeshwari of Sector 55, who runs an ayurvedic clinic in Sector 41-D. She had alleged that ₹60,000, two pukhraj rings, two golden and silver rings, as many golden chains and other items were stolen from her clinic on September 17. The police had initially filed a DDR and after verification, an FIR was registered under Section 380 of the IPC at the Sector-39 police station.

Nayagaon resident’s mobile phone snatched

Brijlal, 53, of Nayagaon in Mohali complained that three motorcycle-borne persons snatched his mobile phone from Maloya in Chandigarh on October 5. The police have registered a case under Section 379A of the IPC.

One lands in police net

A Ram Darbar resident was caught while stealing an iron frame from Ramesh Steel Industries in the Industrial Area.

The accused is Ravi, 31, who was arrested on the complaint of Ajay Pathaniya. A case under sections 379 and 411 of the IPC has been registered.