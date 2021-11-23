Chandigarh: Drunk man stabs 16-year-old boy with knife

A man was arrested for stabbing a 16-year-old boy in Dadumajra Colony on Sunday.

The accused, Amit alias Petal, 34, a resident of Sector 38 (West), is notorious for picking up fights in an inebriated state.

The complainant, a Class-10 student, said the accused had been hurling abuses at him for two days. When the complainant objected, the accused fought with the teenager, and had to be pacified by the neighbours. On Sunday, around 10am, the accused came to the complainant’s house and stabbed him.

His arm was almost severed in the attack and he was rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

A case was registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).