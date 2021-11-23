Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Drunk man stabs 16-year-old boy with knife
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Drunk man stabs 16-year-old boy with knife

The complainant, a Class-10 student, said the accused had been hurling abuses at him for two days. When the complainant objected, the accused fought with the teenager, and had to be pacified by the neighbours. On Sunday, around 10am, the accused came to the complainant’s house and stabbed him with a knife
The boy’s was almost severed in the attack and he was rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research after the knife attack. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 03:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A man was arrested for stabbing a 16-year-old boy in Dadumajra Colony on Sunday.

The accused, Amit alias Petal, 34, a resident of Sector 38 (West), is notorious for picking up fights in an inebriated state.

The complainant, a Class-10 student, said the accused had been hurling abuses at him for two days. When the complainant objected, the accused fought with the teenager, and had to be pacified by the neighbours. On Sunday, around 10am, the accused came to the complainant’s house and stabbed him.

His arm was almost severed in the attack and he was rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

A case was registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Pathankot Grenade attack
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Andhra Pradesh Rainfall
American Music Awardss 2021
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP