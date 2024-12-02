Chandigarh: Dry fruits, cash stolen from Sector-26 store

Robbers made off with dry fruits and cash from the first floor of Shri Balaji Dry Fruit Store located in Grain Market, Sector 26. The thieves made off with large quantities of almonds, cashews, walnuts, and other dry fruit items, as well as an unspecified amount of cash from the first floor of Shri Balaji Dry Fruit Store located in Grain Market, Sector 26, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

According to store owner Joginder Singla, the incident, which occurred on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, was first noticed by his brother, Anil Kumar Singla.

In his complaint to the police, Joginder stated that the shop had been securely locked the previous night. However, unknown individuals broke the locks of the stair gate on the ground floor and subsequently entered into the business office-cum-godown on the first floor.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the police have registered a case under Sections 305 (theft) and 331 (2 and 4) (punishment for house-trespass or housebreaking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the unknown persons. The investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being made to recover the stolen items and identify the culprits.