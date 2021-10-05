Chandigarh: Dry weather likely ahead, says IMD

After recording trace rainfall on Monday, Chandigarh is likely to witness dry weather in the coming days.

“Chances of monsoon withdrawal are likely from Wednesday. Dry weather will continue. Temperature is likely to be on similar lines, as days slowly get colder,” said an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official.

Meanwhile, maximum temperature in the city went up from Sunday’s 33.8°C to 34.1°C on Monday. Minimum temperature went up from 23.7°C to 24.6°C. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain around 34-35°C while minimum temperature will remain around 24-25°C.