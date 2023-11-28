Chandigarh: Duo booked for thrashing minor domestic help

Police booked a brother-sister duo, residents of Sector 46, for allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old girl employed as a domestic help.

Acting on complaint of the girl’s mother, a resident of Muktsar Sahib, police has booked Rajani Monga and her brother Manmeet Singh.

The complainant said that her husband is a daily wager and her minor daughter had come to Chandigarh to work in the house of Rajani Monga about 11 months back. She added that one of her relative had informed them that Monga stays alone and was looking for a domestic help who can stay with her. Moreover, Monga had assured that she will get her educated.

Initially, for 2-3 months her daughter used to call them regularly but stopped later. When the family members called Monga to speak to their daughter she kept delaying on one pretext or the other.

When the complainant came to meet her daughter, she complained that the accused and her brother beat her regularly. The girl told her mother that the accused on many occasions did not give her food and she was made to sleep where they used to tie their pet.

Police have registered a case under sections 342, 323 and 506 of IPC along with sections 75, 79 of Juvenile Justice Act and Section 14 (1A) of Child Labour Act at Sector 34 Police Station, Chandigarh.

