Chandigarh: Duo held for robbing rail passenger

Cracking a Thursday morning robbery case within 24hr, the Chandigarh police have arrested two history-sheeters. Police said that both have a criminal background. (HT Photo for representation)

The duo, Harsh, 26, and Rahul, 33, both residents of Sector 56, had targeted a traveller from Himachal Pradesh, Brij Bihari Shah, near the Sector 54 petrol pump and robbed him of his belongings, including cash at 4.55am on Thursday morning.

According to the FIR, complainant Brij Bihari Shah from Himachal Pradesh reported that on September 25, he hired an auto-rickshaw from Chandigarh Railway Station to ISBT 43. Around 4.55 am, the auto driver and his associate diverted the vehicle near the Sector 54 petrol pump, attacked him with an iron rod, and robbed him of his belongings, including cash of ₹1,000.

During investigation, the police recovered the stolen articles, including a Realme tablet, SBI ATM card, government ID card, purse, and the auto-rickshaw used in the crime. Police also seized a knife and an iron rod used in the attack.

Police said that both have a criminal background. Harsh has been involved in over nine previous theft cases in Chandigarh and Mohali since 2017, while Rahul was booked in 2024 under serious charges at Sector 39 police station. The accused were produced in court and sent to police remand to probe their involvement in other cases.