Chandigarh: Duo hoping to travel abroad duped of 16 lakh

The Sector 17 police on Friday registered two separate cases of immigration fraud, involving significant sums of money. The second case was registered on the complaint of Devender Kumar, a resident of Panipat.

In the first case, the victim, Jitendra Kumar, a resident of Uttarakhand, alleged that Vikas Sharma, the owner of Immigration Solution, located in Sector 17-C, along with his associates, defrauded him of ₹9.2 lakh. The money was taken under the pretence of sending Kumar abroad.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 17 police station and further investigation was ongoing, said police.

The second case was registered on the complaint of Devender Kumar, a resident of Panipat. Kumar accused Kulvir Singh Kaura, Reet, Damanpreet, and other associates of Vast Visa Immigration Solution, Sector 17-C, of cheating him of ₹7.4 lakh after promising to facilitate his travel abroad.

A case under Sections 420, 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) , 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120-B of the IPC was registered at the at the Sector 17 police station in this regard.