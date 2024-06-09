 Chandigarh: Duo hoping to travel abroad duped of ₹16 lakh - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Duo hoping to travel abroad duped of 16 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 09, 2024 07:48 AM IST

In the first case, the victim, Jitendra Kumar, a resident of Uttarakhand, alleged that Vikas Sharma, the owner of Immigration Solution, located in Sector 17-C, along with his associates, defrauded him of ₹9.2 lakh

The Sector 17 police on Friday registered two separate cases of immigration fraud, involving significant sums of money.

The second case was registered on the complaint of Devender Kumar, a resident of Panipat. (HT File Photo)
The second case was registered on the complaint of Devender Kumar, a resident of Panipat. (HT File Photo)

In the first case, the victim, Jitendra Kumar, a resident of Uttarakhand, alleged that Vikas Sharma, the owner of Immigration Solution, located in Sector 17-C, along with his associates, defrauded him of 9.2 lakh. The money was taken under the pretence of sending Kumar abroad.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 17 police station and further investigation was ongoing, said police.

The second case was registered on the complaint of Devender Kumar, a resident of Panipat. Kumar accused Kulvir Singh Kaura, Reet, Damanpreet, and other associates of Vast Visa Immigration Solution, Sector 17-C, of cheating him of 7.4 lakh after promising to facilitate his travel abroad.

A case under Sections 420, 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) , 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120-B of the IPC was registered at the at the Sector 17 police station in this regard.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Duo hoping to travel abroad duped of 16 lakh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On