Chandigarh: E-commerce firm duped of 7.31 lakh through fake returns

Fraudsters duped a Sector-9 based e-commerce firm of ₹7.31 lakh by returning different products than those delivered.

Rohan Chugh, who works for Nureca Limited, a healthcare and wellness company, told the police that they sold various products under the brand name “Dr Trust” through multiple online portals and shipped them across the country from their corporate office in Chandigarh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chugh alleged that between April 22 and August 6, they received various online orders from Panipat, Haryana, and its outskirts via Amazon. The orders were duly shipped to the respective addresses. But later, the packages were returned with different products than what they had delivered.

Acting on the complaint, police have registered a case under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at the Cyber Crime police station.