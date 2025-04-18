Chandigarh: ED a political arm of Modi govt, alleges Youth Congress

Chandigarh Youth Congress staged a protest against what it claims is the continued misuse and politicisation of constitutional bodies like Enforcement Directorate (ED) by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre. The protest, which was held at Congress Bhawan, Sector 35, witnessed the participation of hundreds of Youth Congress workers. The protest comes after ED filed a chargesheet on April 9 against Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case for allegedly laundering money. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

This protest comes after ED filed a chargesheet on April 9 against Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case for allegedly laundering money. The case arises from a complaint by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy who alleged conspiracy to cheat and misappropriate funds by Congress leaders. Congress denies these claims, asserting the transactions were legitimate.

The protest was led by Youth Congress president Deepak Lubana, who accused the ruling party of misusing agencies like the ED. Gurpreet Gabi, Congress leader, alleged, “The BJP is dismantling democratic values and pushing the country toward one-party rule. The ED has ceased to be an independent investigative agency and has effectively become a political arm of the BJP. Its primary aim now is to intimidate opposition leaders and divert public attention from real issues like unemployment, inflation, the agrarian crisis, and institutional corruption.”

BJP slams Congress over National Herald case

The local unit of the BJP on Thursday launched an attack on the Congress over the National Herald case. BJP leader Sanjay Tandon accused Rahul and Sonia Gandhi of turning the legacy of the freedom struggle into personal property.

The BJP leaders alleged that the National Herald case was part of a conspiracy by the Congress to seize assets worth thousands of crores.

State president Jatinder Pal Malhotra said the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha will hold a protest against this “misappropriation of funds” at Congress Bhawan at 3 pm on Friday. He said, “It is time to hold the Gandhi family accountable and reveal the truth to people.”