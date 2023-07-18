Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh education dept asks school teachers to apply for promotions by July 25

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 18, 2023 03:09 AM IST

As per protocol, Chandigarh education department promotes teachers only after they forward their application

Even as the UT education department is now actively promoting teachers of various cadres to the trained graduate teacher (TGT) level, the department has not received enough applications to fill vacancies in eight subjects.

Chandigarh education department has asked all teachers appointed till 2014 to apply for promotion on or before July 25. (HT File Photo)
As per protocol, the department promotes teachers only after they forward their application.

Now, the registrar (education) has issued a notice that the department has received few cases of promotions for science (medical), science (non-medical), fine arts, home science, physical education, music, Punjabi and Sanskrit.

All teachers appointed till 2014 have been asked to apply for promotion on or before July 25. If applications are not received by then, the department will fill the vacancies through other modes of recruitment.

Meanwhile, teachers say if those appointed up to 2015 are also considered, more entries will be received. Junior basic teachers (JBT) and nursery teacher training (NTT) are among the eligible categories.

