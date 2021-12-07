Chandigarh: Eggs, chicken get dearer as temperatures go down

With temperatures going down in the city, the consumption of chicken and eggs has started to see a rise, leading to the rates of these items to go up,

President of the Sector 21 meat market association Ashish Kumar said, “Our sales increase exponentially during winters as people prefer non-vegetarian food around this time. The supply is plenty but broiler meat, which cost around ₹170-180 a kg in November, is now selling at ₹200 per kg and is likely to rise further.”

The retail rate of broiler meat is pegged around ₹220 per kg as per Ashok Nagpal, a meat retailer in Sector 21. The price for leg and chest or drumsticks, which people prefer to buy, is even higher.

After Covid outbreak last year and avian influenza outbreak this January, the rates of broiler meat had dipped to around ₹150 per kg. But just before the bird flu outbreak, the rates of broiler meat had gone up to ₹240 per kg due to supply shortage.

The price of eggs is also on the higher side due to the same reason. Against ₹4.5 an egg in November, the rates have shot up to ₹5.5 per egg at the Sector 21 market.

The retail price is around ₹6 an egg; however, it is lower if bought in bulk. Due to scarcity and immunity-building benefits of eggs, last year, its retail price had crossed ₹8 around this period. However, as per Nagpal, the supply of eggs will increase around mid-January and the price will come down again.