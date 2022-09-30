Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Elderly couple’s house burgled in their absence

Chandigarh: Elderly couple’s house burgled in their absence

The complainant Satish Kumar Salwan, 68, said he and his wife were in Andhra Pradesh since May; the theft was discovered by their relative days before their return this week

The thieves took away <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000 cash, gold and silver ornaments, crockery, watches and several other household items. (HT)
Thieves burgled the house of an elderly couple in Sector 15 while they were away at Andhra Pradesh to visit their daughter, police said on Thursday.

Complainant Satish Kumar Salwan, 68, said he and his wife were in Andhra Pradesh since May. On September 22, he called a relative to get the house cleaned before their return on September 25. But on reaching the house, the relative found the door locks broken and the entire house ransacked.

After their return, Salwan said, they found 25,000 cash, gold and silver ornaments, crockery, watches and other household items missing. A case under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector-11 police station on his complaint. Police have launched an investigation to trace and arrest the thieves.

