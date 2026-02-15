Chandigarh: Elderly man killed in hit-and-run in Manimajra

A 63-year-old man died after being hit by a speeding car in Manimajra on Saturday morning. The driver fled the scene following the accident, and the victim later succumbed to his injuries during treatment. This is the sixth hit-and-run case reported in the city this year. This is the sixth hit-and-run case reported in the city this year (HT File)

The deceased was identified as Gulshan Kumar, a resident of Manimajra. According to his son, Himanshu, Kumar worked in Sector 26 market and had gone there on his Activa around 4 am. At about 10 am, while returning home, a car allegedly rammed into his two-wheeler from behind near the Manimajra underpass.

“The impact threw my father towards the divider. Despite wearing a helmet, he suffered critical injuries,” Himanshu said.

Following the accident, passersby informed the police control room. A PCR team rushed Kumar to PGI, where he died during treatment.

The family has alleged police negligence and delay in tracing the accused driver. Himanshu claimed that despite repeated visits to the police station, no concrete information has been shared. “Police have failed to trace the driver so far. We demand his immediate arrest,” he said.

CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined and witnesses are being questioned. Police said the matter is under investigation and efforts are underway to identify the vehicle and the driver.

String of fatal mishaps continue

Earlier incidents this year include a fatal hit-and-run near the airport light point towards Zirakpur on February 10; the death of a 66-year-old man on the Sector 34/44 dividing road on February 7; a pedestrian killed near a beat box in Sector 30 on January 25; a motorcyclist killed at the Sector 34/35 light point on January 13; and a 63-year-old woman killed on the Sector 40/41 dividing road on January 11.