Chandigarh: Elderly woman’s purse snatched in Sector 40-B

A 67-year-old retired teacher was robbed of her purse containing cash, a mobile phone, and personal documents by two unidentified bike-borne assailants near Government School, Sector 40B, on Thursday evening.

The victim, Kiron Duggal, a resident of Sector 45A, told the police that she was walking with her sister, Arun Anand, towards the latter’s home in Sector 40B after celebrating Bhai Dooj at her brother’s house in Sector 40C.

“While we were walking near the Government School in Sector 40B around 8.40 pm, a boy came from behind and snatched my purse. He then fled on a black motorcycle with his accomplice, who was waiting on the other side of the road,” Duggal said in her statement.

The stolen purse contained an iPhone 8 (red colour), ₹13,000 in cash, and some important documents. The victim added that she had seen both the assailants and could identify them if produced before her.

Based on her complaint, a case FIR No 131/2025 has been registered under Sections 304(2) (snatching) and 3(5) (whoever cooperates in commission of crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sector 39 police station. Police teams have launched an investigation and are scanning closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage from the vicinity to trace the culprits and the motorcycle used in the crime.