Chandigarh Electric Vehicles Policy encompasses job creation, skill development

Within the overarching aim of a major shift toward electric vehicles (EVs), the Chandigarh EV Policy also pushes for job creation, innovation, skill development and expanding recycling infrastructure for the battery-run-vehicle sector. The UT administration notified the draft EV Policy last week and it is slated to come into effect on April 1. Under this, skill development, training and job creation will be expanded, which will also help the sector grow and become sustainable in the city.

“Manufacturing and servicing EVs require skilled manpower which is different from conventional automobiles. In order to ensure smooth transition to electric mobility, special efforts shall be undertaken for skill development,” said a senior UT official.

Under the policy, short-term courses on electric mobility, electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE), repair and maintenance, battery manufacturing and maintenance are being planned by the education department in collaboration with transport department, Chandigarh. Polytechnics will offer two-week courses on electric vehicle awareness for skill development.

“The Chandigarh administration, in partnership with relevant/interested original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) and service providers, shall develop skill enhancement centres to deliver vocational courses on the EV ecosystem. The centres will aim to train the ICE mechanics/workforce in repairing and servicing of EVs and charging stations,” said the official.

INNOVATION GERMINATION

This policy aims to foster research and innovation in electric mobility in Chandigarh and promote entrepreneurship in this space.

“The UT will support entrepreneurship development and EV startups will be encouraged. An E-Mobility Centre of Excellence (CoE) will also be set up. To avail monetary incentives, the startup should be registered with Startup India and have a valid certificate from the central government. Only those startups who have registered office in Chandigarh are eligible for this scheme and their product or service must be in the EV sector/ecosystem to be eligible for the incentives,” the official stated.

“Under no circumstances will the benefits under this scheme be an entitlement. The Chandigarh Renewal Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) will have the sole right to accept or reject applications,” said the official.

The administration will promote industry led CoEs for advance electric and automotive research in partnership with leading academic institutions/angel networks/ industry partners in Chandigarh.

PROMOTING RECYCLING

The policy also aims to encourage the reuse of EV batteries that have reached the end of their life and setting up of recycling businesses. “The Chandigarh administration will promote second-life usage and recycling of electric vehicle batteries. Disposal of the batteries in trash/landfills will be strictly prohibited,” said the official. OEMs, through their networks, partnerships and retail centres will channelise battery collection for reuse. The guidelines for the same will be notified separately.

Infrastructure incentive: Grant of ₹3,000 per seat on monthly basis (maximum incentive ₹18,000/month). Only for first 10 startups related to zero emission mobility for policy period.

Patent fee reimbursement: Startups registering for national and international patents will be reimbursed with up to 50% of the cost incurred in fees and all other costs associated with registration, subject to a cap of ₹2 lakh for national and ₹5 lakh for international IP. Only for first 10 eligible patents.

