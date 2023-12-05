Chandigarh employee unions take out march demanding restoration of old pension scheme

Several Chandigarh-based employee unions, including those from PGIMER, took part in a candle march organised by the All-India NPS Employee Federation, a national-level front for all central government employees. The march aimed at advocating for the reinstatement of the old pension scheme. Several Chandigarh-based employee unions, including those from PGIMER, took part in a candle march organised by the All-India NPS Employee Federation, a national-level front for all central government employees. The march aimed at advocating for the reinstatement of the old pension scheme. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The candle march started from PGI-SBI Chowk(Transport Chowk) to Sector 17 plaza on Monday.

The president of the PGI Nurses’ Welfare Association and AINPSEF, Manjneek, said the new pension scheme fails to offer financial security to government employees post-retirement, unlike the old pension. Hence, the demand for the old pension has been rapidly rising nationwide in recent years.

While participating in the candle march, Satveer Dagur, the state convener of AINPSEF, emphasised that the restoration of the old pension is the rightful demand of central government employees, and their fight will persist until it is reinstated.

Manjneek expressed that the National Pension Scheme is a profound betrayal to government employees, and there is a growing awareness of this fact. People are actively advocating for their rights and the well-being of their families.

Various unions from Chandigarh, including PGIMER Nursing Welfare Association, PGIMER Employee Union, PGI Security Guard Welfare Union, PGI Sanitation Worker Union, Chandigarh Government Transport Worker Union, Education Department Union, PGIMER OT Technician Association, Income Tax Union, Chandigarh Transport Union and GMSH-16, GMCH-32 Nursing and Technical Union, participated in the march.