Chandigarh: Energetic wrap to Rose Festival with sea of visitors

The final day of the 54th Rose Festival drew massive crowds, with visitors lining up for the blooming flowers, cultural performances and competitions. Bustling crowds marked the final day of the 54th Rose Festival at Zakir Hussain Rose Garden in Sector 16, Chandigarh, on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The final day saw art and music enthusiasts showcasing their talent in the on-the-spot painting and antakshri competitions, with participants across age groups and categories winning top honours.

H Rajesh Prasad, chief secretary, who was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony, said, the festival was organised without spending a single penny from the municipal corporation’s own budget. He said such innovative and sustainable initiatives reflected administrative efficiency and responsible governance.

The chief secretary also congratulated MC for successfully implementing the “zero waste” concept during the festival and promoting Swachh Survekshan, reinforcing Chandigarh’s commitment to cleanliness, environmental sustainability and responsible event management.

Speaking on the occasion, mayor Saurabh Joshi expressed pride in the corporation’s efforts to provide a vibrant platform for local budding artistes, performers and creative talents to showcase their skills. He reiterated the corporation’s commitment to promoting art, culture and community engagement.

The mayor announced that similar festivals and community-centric events will be organised throughout the year across different parts of the city to ensure inclusive participation and equal opportunities for citizens from all sectors.

He stated the MC was dedicated to transforming Chandigarh into a model city not only in cleanliness and infrastructure, but also in cultural dynamism and civic participation.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of prizes to winners of various competitions, including floral displays, cultural performances and other engaging activities organised during the festival.

Home secretary Mandip Singh Brar, MC special commissioner Pardeep Kumar and councillors, along with other senior officers of UT administration and MC, were also present.