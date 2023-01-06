Chandigarh Estate Office: No appointment slots for seven days if you skip one

The UT Estate Office will no longer be entertaining residents who skip their appointments after booking it. The office had earlier increased the daily appointment slots from 24 to 48, but finding that everyday, a few slots are going waste as some residents don’t turn up after booking the appointment, the office has decided not to give them fresh slots for the next seven days.

Yashpal Garg, officiating deputy commissioner-cum-estate officer said, “Instead of skipping the appointment altogether, residents can reschedule the appointment, the option for which has been provided on the website.”

The rescheduled slot can be chosen from all available slots for other dates.

“However for the time being, this provision of mandatory wait for seven days is not being implemented, in the hope that applicants will voluntary exercise the option of rescheduling instead of wasting the appointed slots,” he added.