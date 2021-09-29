Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh estate office services go online

Five services were rendered online on the Chandigarh estate office website: estateoffice.chd.gov.in, while 11 more will be made available in next two phases on October 10 and 20
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 01:04 AM IST
Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit launching the estate office website and online services on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

In a bid to bring transparency and ease of access at the estate office, UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday launched its website and online services.

Five services were rendered online on the estate office website: estateoffice.chd.gov.in, while 11 more will be made available in next two phases on October 10 and 20.

“Applications have been developed for all services provided by the estate office and internal workflow has been changed in such a way that all applications received will be processed online from end to end. The citizen would be informed about the progress of his application by SMS and can also track the status by logging in online,” said Purohit.

Recently, the Supreme Court had pulled up the Chandigarh administration on harassment being faced by residents at the estate office.
Recently, the Supreme Court had pulled up the UT administration on harassment being faced by residents at the estate office. A bench of justices Hemant Gupta and AS Bopana had directed the administration to constitute a committee comprising the local MP among others to recommend improvements in its working.

Transparency, speedy delivery

Under the new system, dashboards have been developed to monitor not just the movement of files but also the performance of different officials.

In case of delays, SMS alerts will be sent to the officials and will be reflected in red on the monitoring dashboard available with their seniors, said deputy commissioner-cum-estate officer Mandip Singh Brar.

For now, the services that have gone online include transfer of ownership/lease rights or grant of NOC in case of transfer by way of sale gift/exchange/family transfer deed. Other services, including transfer of ownership/lease rights on basis of interstate death or will, permission to mortgage, execution of deeds and issuance of allotment letters, will also go online by October 20.

