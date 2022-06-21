Chandigarh| Evening showers, gusty winds cool down city

While the day remained largely sunny, taking the maximum temperature up from 31.3°C on Sunday to 34°C on Monday, hour-long showers in the evening and gusty winds going upto 40km/h cooled down the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the rain, the mercury dipped nine notches -- from 32.8°C at 2:30 pm to 23.8°C at 5:30 pm.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 3.5mm rain was recorded at the IMD observatory in Sector 9 and 40mm was recorded at the airport observatory. The met officials said, there are chances that the rain will continue on Tuesday as well, with the system expected to be stronger.

An IMD official said, “Due to the effect of Western Disturbances (WD) and low-lying easterly winds, more rain is expected in the city on Tuesday. Temperature is also likely to fall due to this while cloudy weather with chances of light rain is expected on Wednesday, clear sky is likely after that.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minimum temperature went up from 22.7°C on Sunday to 24.4°C on Monday, 0.4°C below normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 32°C and 37°C while minimum temperature will remain between 24°C and 25°C.