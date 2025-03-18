Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Ex-IAS officer gets anticipatory bail in 24-year-old corruption case

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 18, 2025 10:16 AM IST

According to the prosecution, Gurnihal Singh Pirzada, the then managing director of the Punjab State Electronic Development and Production Corporation Limited, misused his position for acquiring ‘benami’ properties

The CBI court of special judge Alka Malik on Monday granted anticipatory bail to former Tamil Nadu-cadre IAS officer Gurnihal Singh Pirzada in connection with a 24-year-old corruption case. The investigation is complete and the applicant is not needed for any custodial interrogation, the court stated. While the corruption allegedly took place in 2001, a case was registered on April 19, 2012 at the Sector 3 police station and later the CBI registered a fresh FIR in 2016. It was among six cases registered against him for allegedly acquiring benami properties.

Former Tamil Nadu-cadre IAS officer Gurnihal Singh Pirzada stated before the court in his bail plea that he had been falsely implicated. (Shutterstock)
Former Tamil Nadu-cadre IAS officer Gurnihal Singh Pirzada stated before the court in his bail plea that he had been falsely implicated. (Shutterstock)

The prosecution stated that in 2001, Pirzada, the then managing director of the Punjab State Electronic Development and Production Corporation Limited, allegedly planned to acquire plot number B-101, Phase 8, Industrial Area, Mohali. “In connivance with one Sukhbir Singh Shergill, he got incorporated International Customer Related Management Service Private Limited (ICRMS) on June 18, 2001, and abused his position to finalise the deal with various institutions for transfer of the plot to the ICRMS,” the prosecution mentioned.

A chargesheet was filed on December 20, 2018 against Pirzada and Sukhbir Singh Shergill under Section 120-B, along with 467, 471 of the IPC and Sections 13 (2) and 13 (1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Pirzada stated before the court in his bail plea that he had been falsely implicated.

