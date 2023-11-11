Chandigarh excise inspector suspended for not performing duty diligently

An excise and taxation inspector, Vikas Dhiman, has been suspended for not performing his duties diligently, as per an order issued by UT excise and taxation commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh. A Chandigarh excise inspector was suspended for not performing duty diligently. (HT File)

A vigilance inquiry has also been ordered against Dhiman on the directions of Vijay N Zade, secretary, excise and taxation, Chandigarh.

As per a press release, during checking of a bottling plant, it was found that Dhiman had not been performing his duties diligently. The suspension will act as a deterrent for any lapses on the part of the officers as well as the trade at large, the release added.

To control illicit trade of liquor in Chandigarh, the excise and taxation department has undertaken various steps, including checking of bottling plants and retail liquor vends.

