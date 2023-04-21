Chandigarh: 940 more apply for free installation of solar plants

With the deadline for applying for free installation of rooftop solar plants ending on April 20, the Chandigarh Renewable Energy Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) has received 940 more applications. After receiving only 600 applications for free installation of solar plants till March 31, the Chandigarh Renewable Energy Science and Technology Promotion Society had extended the deadline till April 20. (HT File Photo)

However, people can still apply as the portal – www.solar.chd.gov.in – will remain open.

“Our portal will remain open till we meet the target. We have also floated the tenders for the agency to execute the project,” said Debendra Dalai, CEO, CREST, the executing agency for city’s renewable energy projects.

After receiving only 600 applications till March 31, the authority had extended the deadline till April 20.

In January, the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission had allowed the installation of grid connected rooftop solar systems in Chandigarh under the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) model.

As part of the model, a private firm will be responsible for developing, installing, financing and operating the rooftop solar power plant for a limited build-operate-transfer (BOT) period, mostly likely for 15 years.

During this period, the homeowner will be entitled to electricity at a uniform rate of ₹3.23 paise per unit and on the period’s completion, the plant’s ownership will be handed over to the consumer without any further charges. As the system’s expected life is nearly 25 years, the beneficiary will enjoy free solar power for nearly 10 years.

At present, domestic consumers pay ₹2.75 per unit for 0-151 units, ₹4.25 per unit for 151-400 units and ₹4.65 per unit for over 400 units.