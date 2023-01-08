Chandigarh: External peer review panel submits report to Punjab Engineering College director

The external peer review committee that visited Punjab Engineering College (PEC) from November 28 to 30 has submitted its report to the institute.

The report prepared by the committee was handed over to institute director Baldev Setia on Saturday, which will now be tabled before PEC’s board of governors (BoG) that is expected to meet on February 8.

The committee had conducted a review during its three-day visit to the PEC campus. The exercise was aimed to evaluate the academic and administrative functioning of the institute and prepare a roadmap.

The panel comprising professionals from diverse fields was chaired by Satish Kumar, chairperson of Armaments Research Board, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Union ministry of defence.

During their review, the committee members had visited various departments and labs on the campus and interacted with students, staff and faculty members. They had also visited the computer centre, library, career development and guidance centre, semiconductor research facility, and central research facility.